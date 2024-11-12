Ariana Grande faces Ozempic allegations after ‘Wicked’ appearance

Ariana Grande's new movie premiered in Mexico on Monday

Ariana Grande left fans worrying after her health as she posed for photographs in a gown that revealed her visible bones.

The popstar, 31, celebrated the premiere of her latest project Wicked at Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional on Monday.

Her white strapless gown showcased her thin shoulders and prominent collarbones.

The Side To Side songstress was joined by co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, who wrapped their arms around her petite frame.

This comes after fans have expressed increasing worries on the Grammy-winning singer’s appearance in recent weeks.

“She's skin and bones,” one person commented on a video of her arriving at the LA event.

“Ariana looks unhealthily skinny,” another echoed the sentiment.

A third chimed in, “I love Ariana and I don't think people should comment on other people's bodies at all, but there's no way you can look at her and not think she's not healthy, I really hope she's OK.”

While another user wondered if the actors experienced drug-induced weight loss during the shoot of their musical film. “Were they passing out Ozempic shots on set?”

“Ariana and Cynthia look scarily thin and unhealthy... how can someone not worry after seeing them?” read another tweet.