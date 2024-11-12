King Charles and Camilla to dazzle at gala, will Kate and William attend?

King Charles takes the lead at the prestigious Royal Variety performance.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are confirmed to attend the 97th Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 22.

This dazzling event marks a special appearance for the royal couple at the iconic venue, which has previously hosted the show five times.

As the new patron of the Royal Variety Charity, King Charles will be stepping into his role at this winter calendar highlight, which is celebrated as the world’s longest-running entertainment show.

The annual performance serves an important cause, with proceeds supporting members of the entertainment industry through a nationwide grants program.

Last year’s event was attended by Prince William and Princess Kate, though their participation this year remains uncertain.

Charles, however, is no stranger to the occasion, having attended as Royal Guest of Honour 16 times since 1968.

His most recent involvement was a virtual address in 2020, while Queen Camilla brings her own experience, having graced the event five times between 2006 and 2016.

Their attendance highlights the royal family’s lasting support for Britain’s entertainment industry and the Royal Variety Charity, which provides grants for industry members in need.

The choice of the Royal Albert Hall—rich with ties to the performance series—only deepens the connection between the monarchy and this beloved entertainment tradition.