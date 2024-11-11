Ciara spills beans on plans to expand family with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara is a mother of four and is planning to welcome baby number five with Russell Wilson

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, may be planning to welcome more children, but the singer said she’s not in a rush.

In a candid conversation with People at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday, November 9, the 39-year-old songstress reflected on her busy life as a mom of four.

"Oh my gosh, it’s turned up! I have a kid on every corner," Ciara joked. "Oh my Lord, pray for me sometimes."

Despite the whirlwind of raising four kids, the 1, 2 Step singer shared that she’s open to having more children with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, but not just yet.

"Russ keeps walking around going like, 'Cinco.' And I’m like, 'High five, I love you too,'" Ciara laughed. "I mean, listen, I think we’ll make it to five, but this mom needs a little time. Just a little bit."

The I Bet vocalist and Wilson, 35, are parents to seven-year-old daughter Sienna, four-year-old son Win, and 10-month-old daughter Amora.

Ciara also has a 10-year-old son, Future, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

As for Wilson, he’s eager for baby number five, whenever Ciara is ready. The NFL star has been vocal about his desire to expand the family.

In October, he left a playful comment on one of Ciara’s Instagram posts, writing, "I’m ready when you are," adding, "We can call him Cinco."