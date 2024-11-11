Taylor Swift performs surprising duty at Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Arrowhead stadium against Denver Broncos on November 10th

Taylor Swift, who knows the art to remain in headlines, attracted massive attention as she performed an adorable duty during her NFL boyfriend's game on Sunday.

The Lover crooner celebrated Travis Kelce's second touchdown of 2024 NFL season against Denver Broncos while cuddling the seven-month-old daughter of Chariah Gordon.

Gordon, who is engaged to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., shared the heartwarming picture of Anti-Hero hit maker, showing her sharing affectionate moments to the sweet little angle on Instagram story.

The much-loved photo was captioned: “Auntie Tay & Baby Ci (heart eyes emoji).”

This new snap of 14- time Grammy winner came after Gordon shared a clip of herself and the pop star as they celebrated chiefs fifth consecutive win back in October.

“I feel that we feel really good after this win, we’re five in all,” Gordon said after the win to which Swift added, “Going into a bye week.”

Earlier this month, Gordon shared what is like to be friends with Swift on People Magazine, "She's fun, she's loving, she's sweet," she said.

"We have a good time and we are there to support our men. She's just one of the sweetest people ever that's just that."

It is to mention that Swift will be back on stage on November 14, 2024 kicking off her farewell eight shows of 'Eras Tour' in Canada.