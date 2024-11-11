Camila Mendes embraces bold new look for upcoming movie

Camila Mendes is prepared to play her role as warrior goddess.

Camila Mendes has made a dramatic change to her hair.

On Sunday, November 10, the 30-year-old actress posted a carousel of photos on Instagram to reveal her bold new look.

The series of pictures displayed that she had said goodbye to her naturally brown hair and welcomed a strikingly vibrant red look.

The Riverdale star didn’t forget to credit the person who helped her achieve her daring new appearance.

She tagged her hairstylist, celebrity colorist Matt Rez, in her post as she proudly showed off the drastic and intense change.

"Just a newly minted redhead with a flight delay and an empty bathroom all to herself," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Her red hair comes ahead of her new movie, the remake of 1987’s Masters of the Universe, in which she plays the warrior goddess Teela.

Filming for the live-action film is anticipated to start soon, though a date is yet to be determined.

Although the date for the release of the movie has been finalized for June 5, 2026, it will be produced by Sony and Mattel Films.