Kenan Thompson reflects on challenges of staying on ‘SNL’

Kenan Thompson has been on 22 seasons of the comedy sketch ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Kenan Thompson has been the longest running cast member on the American live sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Kenan recently spoke about his time on the show on his co-star Ego Nwodim’s Thanks Dad podcast.

As the longest-serving member and comedian on the live comedy sketch show, he reflected on the "bittersweet" moments he has faced throughout the years.

"Being there a long time, you watch people come and go," he shared.

"So you have to deal with the parting of friendships, that kind of thing."

Reflecting on his time on SNL, the 46-year-old expressed that even after years of working on the show, it can be difficult to part ways and say goodbye to close friends and colleagues.

He described it as mourning the absence of people who left the show.

The Kenan and Kel actor said that the emotional farewells go way beyond co-stars leaving the show.

"We've had crew members die,” the actor said.

The comedian further expressed that these goodbyes hold a lot of importance to him, as they aren’t just limited to the cast leaving the show and moving on, but also include deaths of crew members.

Although the actor didn’t specifically take any names, the longtime show announcer Don Pardo had passed away during his time on the show in August 2014.

The Emmy winner has been a part of the show for over two decades, and has been on a total of 22 seasons.



