Ben Affleck shares his 'greatest' fear after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck reveals his biggest fear in exclusive interview

Ben Affleck reveals his biggest fear following his tumultuous split from Jennifer Lopez.

The Good Will Hunting star, who separated his ways with his estranged wife in August this year, opened up to Deadline about his time in the industry.

Describing his Hollywood career as ‘uncertain’, the 52-year-old actor made the confession during a joint interview with his longtime friend Matt Damon about setting up their very own Artists Equity production company.

Affleck told the outlet, "We’re all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business. Whether we’re actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us ... This is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don’t know when this might go away.

The actor said that because of his uncertain future in the industry, he’s always at risk of losing everything at once.

He further went on to add, "I’m one errant remark away from being cancelled, or I’m one movie bomb away from never working again, and I’ve got a family and so forth."

In order to tackle the issue, Affleck confirmed that he's pioneering a fairer profit-sharing model, aiming to create more equitable pay structures through his production company.