Taylor Swift receives sweet advice from co-writer for next hit song

Annie 'St.Vincent' Clark advises Taylor Swift on expanding her music boundaries

Taylor Swift received crucial advice from Cruel Summer co-writer Annie “St. Vincent” Clark on what could be her next big hit.

The Rosalyn songstress in an interview with Sunday Times gushed over Swift, as she recalled writing the summer hit for the popstar.

"Actually, I’m just trying to bring my best ideas, so it isn’t really that different," she said of the writing process with the Eras Tour performer.



Clark went on to advise Swift to broaden her musical horizons even further after the popstar achieved major milestones and accolades in the past year.

“Well, at this point in her career Taylor Swift can do pretty much anything she wants,” Clark told the outlet. “For that reason I say: more Throbbing Gristle.”

Cruel Summer from Swift's Lover album topped Billboard Hot 100 list in 2023, four years after its initial release.

Earlier in April, Clark reflected on the success of the song, dubbing Swift as "just so incredibly intelligent and so hardworking."

"I am so incredibly blown away and amazed by Taylor’s fans because they are just a force of nature,” Clark told People Magazine. “They took a song that was, what? Almost four records ago now, that was not a single off a record.”

She continued, “They were like, ‘No, this song’s a hit.’ Then, by force of will, they made that song a worldwide hit.”

Clark and Swift have known each other for a long time. The pair publicly appeared together in Los Angeles as Clark joined the Anti-Hero hitmaker during the 1989 World Tour in 2015.