Elon Musk slams Dana Carvey, ‘Saturday Night Live’ for Donald Trump roast

Elon Musk on SNL and Dana Carvey

Elon Musk won’t have it, especially when it comes to election-winning Donald Trump.

Musk recently voiced his disapproval following Dana Carvey’s new impression of him on Saturday Night Live.

Shortly after the post-election episode aired, which featured Carvey’s portrayal of Musk in a satirical “dark MAGA” look, Musk responded on his social media platform, X, likening the situation to frustrations he’s had with similar portrayals in the past.

In one post, Musk commented, “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won,” with two cry-laughing emojis, addressing Carvey’s skit, where the comic donned a “dark gothic MAGA hat.”

Musk, who previously hosted SNL in 2021, added in a follow-up post that Carvey’s take didn’t quite capture him, “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”

Carvey’s skit aired during the episode’s cold open, where cast members played up a fictional, enthusiastic response to Trump’s recent victory, including James Austin Johnson’s introduction of “Hot Jacked Trump” and Carvey as “the other man we love and trust, Elon Musk.”

In character, Carvey’s Musk declared, “Alright! Check it out, dark MAGA. Yeah! But seriously, I run the country now. America’s gonna be like one of my rockets that’s super cool and super fun. But there’s a slight chance it could blow up, and everybody dies.”

As he danced on stage, he chanted, “I’m dark MAGA! Steal the White House! USA! USA!”

The skit follows Musk’s recent rally appearances in support of Trump, where he was seen sporting the same black MAGA cap during a Pennsylvania campaign last month.