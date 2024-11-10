Jennifer Lopez weighs in on emotional moment amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez makes an appearance to promote new film 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez experienced a sweet moment with a fan in her recent appearance at The Graham Norton Show.

J.Lo, 55, recalled in the show that a day before she filmed the November 8th episode, she had had a sweet fan encounter.

As she said it, the same fan in the audience called out that he was the fan she had met, the Marry Me star responded, “Was that you?! Oh my god,” as she pointed towards him.

Lopez then rose to her feet and walked up to the fan and hugged him, appearing sentimental once again.

After the emotional hug, Lopez told him, “I got in the car and literally cried. Honestly, it was very hard for me to cancel and I've never done that before. I’m sorry.”

The fan said, “I understand, J.Lo we understand,” as Lopez replied, “Okay, good.” The pair hugged once more and then Lopez returned to her seat.

Before the reunion, J.Lo discussed the sudden cancellation of her This Is Me … Now tour.

“I would like to apologize to the fans, because I know a lot of them were coming out, I actually saw fans here who told me, this was actually very touching, coming out of the hotel yesterday they were like, ‘oh I had tickets to go see you,’ and I was like, ‘I'm so sorry’ and he was like, ‘don't say sorry. We love you.’ I started crying right away."

“I love my fans, oh my god,” added the On The Floor songstress.

Lopez shared that her decision to cancel her tour came because she wanted to spend her summer with her children, 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

“I decided to take this summer off and be home with the kids and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done,” Lopez said, adding that, “It's not like me to do that.”

The tour cancellation news came around the same time as Lopez and Ben Affleck’s separation reports. The Unstoppable star officially filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20th, after two years of marriage.