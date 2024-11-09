Katie Price's fans believe she looks like 'princess' following new 'lip fillers'

Katie Price flaunts her 'biggest ever' lips after going under the needles for £10,000 ‘MeganFox’ facelift

The fashion model Katie Price enjoyed a night out with family and heaped praises from her fans, following a wild bender on Thursday.

All dolled up Katie shared snaps from a dinner outing, wearing a sparkling black dress and wrote, "Sushi night with family."

The 46-year-old's followers immediately poured in their reactions, as one user penned, "Stunning and the dress is beautiful. Is it one of your designs as I'd love to buy one."

An admirer even wrote, "Look just like Princess (her daughter)," but another conflicted and said, "No she doesn’t Katie doesn’t even look like herself anymore and Princess looks nothing like this."

Another fan added, "Love your outfit... would love to see more of it," while a third wrote: "Lovely dress, yummy, sushi is so good! @katieprice."

In another update, the former model was captured attending UK Glamour Awards, where she flaunted her 'biggest ever' lips for the event, after going under the needles for £10,000 ‘MeganFox’ facelift.

Katie Price marked her trip to the Clinic Club recently, to get more lip filler. While announcing the update, she proudly told fans her lips are the "thickest" they've ever been.