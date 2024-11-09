'Ice Age' cast shares exciting update about new project with teaser

The American comedy film Ice Age's fans are over the moon as they have received a delightful update about their favourite franchise.

Streaming network Disney thrilled its viewers by announcing the release of Ice Age 6 on Friday, three years after the sad news about Blue Sky Studio's shutdown.

The hit movie's teaser - featuring the three major stars - was released During 'D23 Brazil fan convention' on November 8.

The clip began with Ray Romao, draped in a thick blanket and a beanie speaking in Manny the mammoth’s accent, "Hello, everybody! Ray Romano here with some big news.”

The camera then moved closer to him while he looked around saying, “Woo, it's cold in here. Did the AC break or something?"

Queen Latifah who played, Ellie the female mammoth, also appears calling Romano on phone asking, "Hey, Ray, ready to give the big announcement?"

Ramoa, who's seen shivering with cold, stuttered and pleaded if someone can turn up the heater.

In the end, Ramoa made the exciting announcement about the film saying: "Ice Age 6 is coming to theaters."

John Leguizamo, the voice of Sid the sloth then showed up saying, “The herd is back, baby! I gotta call everybody I know."

The movie was first released in 2002 and after the launch of its fifth installment, Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016 the future of the franchise seemed impossible since Disney shuttered its original animated studio, Blue Sky in 2021.

A year later, Disney+ released its spin-offs , Ice Age: Scrat Tales and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

The 6th part is slated for year 2026 confirming more stars like Denis Leary , voice of Diego the saber-toothed tiger, and Simon Pegg, who voices the weasel Buck Wild.