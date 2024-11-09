Sabrina Carpenter receives special nod from Barry Keoghan: 'In awe of her'

Sabrina Carpenter is seemingly over the moon after receiving heartfelt praise from her beau, Barry Keoghan, for her recent achievement.

For the unversed, the Espresso hitmaker secured six nominations in the upcoming 2025 Grammy award ceremony.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 32-year-old actor made a stylish appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show alongside singer, Julia Cunningham on November 8, 2024.

During the show, Keoghan was asked about his thoughts on Carpenter’s huge milestone, reacting to her achievement, he said, "I'm really, really happy for her,"

The Saltburn actor jokingly added, "I gotta get on the phone soon, don't put me on the spot, lads."

Speaking more about his working experience with his lady love, Keoghan praised the songstress for her remarkable on-screen presence in the song Please Please Please.

He continued, "I don't know anyone who works as hard, you know? I'm in awe of her, watching her work and her [commitment] and the standards that she sets, especially being on that music video."

"She knows the vision, she knows what she wants, and it's, yeah," the Eternals star remarked.

This appreciation of Carpenter’s beau came after the nominations were announced for the 67th annual Grammy Awards on November 8, 2024.

It is important to note that the 25-year-old received nods for several categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Solo Album and Best New Artist.