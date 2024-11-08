Jennifer Lawrence's mysterious confession about her personality

Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood star and producer known for her fierce roles, recently gave her fans a peek behind the curtain, sharing interesting details about her life.

The 34-year-old made a shocking confession, revealing that she has significant fear of intimacy.

The topic is something people might not expect her to feel anxious about.

The actress appears fearless when it comes to talking about such topics, which helps her audience as well.

The No Hard Feelings star talked about a specific situation where she forced herself to get "really, really drunk" to kiss her co-star, Chris Pratt, which later turned out to be a nightmare for her.

During her recent appearance at Actress Roundtable, Lawrence recalled the moment and said it was the 'most vulnerable' she ever felt in her entire life.

While shooting an intimate scene with a married man in Passengers, she explained the weird feeling in the pit of her stomach which stopped her from doing the scene.

Jennifer said, "It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach."

She further explained, "And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that."

Jennifer also revealed that her friends usually pull her leg about the silly explanations she gave for not to kissing a married man during the film shooting.