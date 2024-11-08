Meghan Markle secures key Netflix boost as she gears up for new venture

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to receive a significant boost from Netflix as she prepares to launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

According to new claims, the Duchess of Sussex's brand, featuring a range of products like jams, cookware, and lifestyle essentials, may soon be showcased in Netflix’s highly anticipated Netflix House locations.

Slated to open in 2025 in Dallas and Philadelphia, these Netflix-branded retail centers aim to offer an immersive experience for fans.

The venture also aligns with Meghan’s upcoming Netflix cookery series, positioning American Riviera Orchard to gain a prime spot in their retail expansion and giving fans a chance to connect with her brand in a new way.

Filmed earlier this year in California, her new cookery show is set to premiere in early 2024, coinciding with her brand’s launch.

These immersive hubs will bring fan-favorite shows to life with interactive experiences: think real-life Squid Game challenges (minus the danger), a Bridgerton tea room, and thrilling Knives Out murder mystery dinners.

This dynamic setting will also provide a showcase for The Duchess' American Riviera Orchard products, allowing fans to experience her brand in an unforgettable new environment.