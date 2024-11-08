Ariana Grande shares how her 'Wicked' role inspired her new blonde look

Ariana Grande portrays Glinda the Good in the upcoming film

Ariana Grande’s new look, featuring blonde tresses and bleached brows, is very Glinda-coded.

In a new Instagram video shared on Nov. 7, Grande, 31, took fans behind the scenes of her getting-ready routine for her role as Glinda from her upcoming film Wicked.

The look, which first sparked a wave of fan reactions months ago, is now revealed as part of Grande’s deep commitment to Glinda’s character.

The Grammy-winning singer joked with her makeup and hair team that she takes the “least amount of time” to get ready for filming, playfully claiming her spot as the fastest on set.

Beyond her makeup routine, however, the star has discovered a whole new outlook on beauty. “Glinda’s makeup kinda made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to makeup. I just love it so much. Love, love, love,” she said.

The iconic Glinda aesthetic — featuring a soft, open, and natural look without heavy eyeliner or harsh creases — has even influenced Grande’s real-life style. “It’s just like, oh this is an eye,” she explained, highlighting the delicate approach.

Fans were also treated to a glimpse of r.e.m. beauty in action, with Grande revealing she incorporated a few of her brand’s products in the role. Though she kept most details under wraps, she teased, “Glinda wears a few things.”

With Wicked arriving in theaters on Nov. 22, fans can soon see her magical transformation in full.