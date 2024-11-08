Sabrina Carpenter pauses concert to comfort disheartened fans

Sabrina Carpenter lifted the spirits of her fans with kind words after the results of the 2024 US Election left many feeling disheartened.
During her performance at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, the Please Please Please hitmaker took a moment to have a heart-to-heart talk with her fans.
"I hope we can be a moment of peace for you, a moment of safety," she said, addressing the crowd in a fan-made video that quickly circulated on social media. "Sorry about our country and to the women in here."
Each sentence was met with a wave of cheers and applause from the crowd, reciprocating the love and support that the Espresso songstress was pouring.
"I love you so, so, so, so much, and I really hope for the rest of this night, you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it," she added.
While the pop star didn’t directly name former President Donald Trump, her words made it clear that her sentiments were in response to his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
At present, Carpenter, 25, is busy on her Short n' Sweet Tour, which will run through March 26, 2025.
