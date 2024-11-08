Ridley Scott's heartfelt reason for declining 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Ridley Scott revealed a sentimental reason for declining the opportunity to helm the sequel to the iconic 1986 film Top Gun.

Scott's late brother, Tony Scott, directed the original, and Ridley chose not to follow in his footsteps.



In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, acclaimed director said, "They asked me to [direct] it, and I said, 'I don’t want to follow my brother.'"

Scott explained, "Tony was always interested in today. A lot of my stuff is either historic, fantasy, or science fiction. Tony didn’t like fantasy — things like Alien or Blade Runner or Legend."

Tony Scott passed away in 2012 at the age of 68, leaving behind a legacy of beloved films, including True Romance and Man on Fire.

Ridley's decision to decline the project was a testament to the deep bond between the brothers.

When asked if watching Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, was "weird," Ridley responded, "No... I miss my brother." These poignant words concluded his expansive interview.

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell, paid tribute to Tony Scott with a memorial dedication at the end of the film.

However, Ridley Scott's opinion on the sequel was less enthusiastic. Director Fede Álvarez, who revived Scott's Alien franchise with Alien: Romulus, shared Ridley's reaction to Maverick at the DGA Latino Summit.

"I asked him about the new Top Gun, and he's like 'meh,'" Álvarez recalled.

"'What are you talking about?' And he was like, 'My brother's was original, and this is like eh.' He really respected it, but you could see how tough he was."