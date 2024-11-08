Charlie Puth drops holiday song 'December 25th' ahead of new album

The Grammy-nominated artist wrote the holiday song 'completely on a whim'

Charlie Puth is bringing the holiday spirit a little early this year.

Ahead of his upcoming fourth studio album, the Grammy-nominated artist unexpectedly dropped a new song called December 25th on Thursday, November 7.

In a press statement via Billboard, Puth revealed the song came together spontaneously

“I wrote and recorded December 25 completely on a whim a few weeks ago in my studio while working on my new album,” shared Puth, 32, adding, “and though it sounds absolutely nothing like anything on the album, I figured why not share it for the holidays.”

True to Puth’s style, December 25th has a nostalgic, 80s-inspired sound that pairs perfectly with its reflective lyrics. “December 25th is the day I always miss you the most... Still got no goodbye / So I’d rather stay inside / Spending Christmas here alone,” he sings, capturing the bittersweet feelings the season can bring.

But in real life, Puth’s holidays are far from lonely. Just two months ago, the singer married Brooke Sansone in a heartfelt ceremony at his family home in Montecito, California.

As for his new album, Puth has been teasing CP4 since 2022. He originally planned on releasing it by February 2024. But, so far, he has only released four out of fourteen tracks from the album.