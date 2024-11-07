JoJo Siwa reflects upon change of perspective after meeting new partner

JoJo Siwa has had a change of heart going into a new relationship

Pop icon JoJo Siwa had sworn off discussing her dating life publicly before meeting her new partner which completely altered her perspective.

The 21-year-old singer and dancer made an appearance at a panel during Rhode Island Comic Con on Friday, November 1st, where she discussed how dating as a public figure comes with many downsides.

Siwa, who is in a relationship with So You Think You Can Dance participant Dakayla Wilson, 19, was asked how she figures to keep her personal life away from public.

“You know, it's interesting. My mom always used to tell me, 'The whole world doesn't need to know everything. JoJo. You can keep some things a secret.' And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, totally,'" the Guilty Pleasure songstress said.

She continued, "Secrets are hard to keep. It's so hard to keep. When you're so excited about something ... I was kind of born to share my life with the world, and I'm OK with that and I enjoy that."

The Dance Moms star admitted that "when it comes to relationships and stuff, it really — for me — depends on the other person."

The pop star then briefly shared her experience in dating, sharing that her first relationship was really good but she was quite young at the time.

She then opened up about her next relationship which “scared [her] from sharing relationships publicly.”

The Hold the Drama singer added that following that relationship, “I pledged to myself that I wasn't going to share a relationship anymore."

However, things changed when Siwa met Wilson.

She told the panel, "Just around three months ago, I got into a relationship with an incredible girl and it's been interesting."

"I was OK to go public with her. She feels special and we're in a very comfortable place. I've never really been in this place that I'm at with her in a relationship before."

Siwa gushed, "I'm also so young. I'm 21. She's also young. She's only 19. We're both still figuring life out and I think I accepted that. I've accepted we're both figuring life out. We're not perfect, but we have fun. I love the girl. She loves me and we're having a good time."