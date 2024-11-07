Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evan's 'Red One' regarded as 'worst film ever'

'Red One' is set to release in cinemas on November 15

Film Red One, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, seems to have disappointed the critics, as the action-comedy film is called as the ‘worst film ever’.

X formerly known as Twitter has been flooded with reviews by the criticizers and social media users.

Early reviews suggested that the festive film has 'bland' and 'unfunny' dialogues. Meanwhile, they say that the star-studded cast has zero chemistry.

"Soooo… #RedOne is genuinely one of the worst films I have ever seen. The visuals are atrocious, the dialogue is bland and unfunny, the usually talented cast have zero chemistry and even the action sequences fail to deliver on the entertainment scale. Abysmal stuff”, wrote one user.

On the other hand, another critic wrote on X: "#RedOne is baffling, lifeless & genuinely dispiriting combo of trad meaning-of-Xmas tale & fantasy pic."

"Tonally it’s all over shop skipping from one ill-conceived, visually unappealing setpiece to another, & despite lengthy passages of exposition it’s rarely clear what’s going on."

Directed by Jake Kasadan, Red One stars, Dwayne, also known as The Rock, Chris, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka and J.K. Simmons.

The film is all set to release theatrically on November 15.