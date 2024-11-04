Glenn Powell’s first glimpse from set of ‘The Running Man’ out

Glenn Powell flawlessly embodied an 80s inspired outfit for his new role.

Glenn Powell was spotted in London for the shoot of his upcoming movie, The Running Man.

Powell, who plays the lead, was sighted in his ensemble of the iconic character Ben Richards.

He rocked an 80s inspired look, donning a denim shirt over a green hoodie, which he layered under a brown Jacket.

Uniformed guards from the film’s police state setting were seen patrolling the famous London landmark which had been taken over by the production.

Another character who wore a mask was seen filming scenes, blending in with the extras.

The 36-year-old was cast for the remake of The Running Man, to take on a role previously played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original 1987 version.

Directed by the filmmaker Edgar Wright, the anticipated film finally began its production in London, three years after its announcement.

Wright has taken on a huge and risky task of remaking a cult classic film, based on a novel by Stephen King.

Set in a dystopian future, the movie follows a narrative of a TV show where criminal ‘runners’ flee from professional killers.

The original motion picture was set in the United States between 2017 and 2019.

Wright has yet to disclose the timeline of the remake or his approach to the classic storyline, although it is rumoured that it will align with King’s original novel.