Emma Corrin ‘perfect’ to play specific role in upcoming Netflix adaptation

Emma Corrin Believed to play Elizabeth Bennet's role in upcoming Netflix adaptation

Emma Corrin is expected to give another spectacular performance after her iconic role as Princess Diana in hit royal drama The Crown.

Lady Chatterley's Lover actress is believed to be walking in Keira Knightly's footsteps in a new role.

Jane Austin’s 1813’s novel Pride and Prejudice is set to air on Netflix soon and the writer of the script, Dolly Alderton, has her eyes on Corrin to star as Elizabeth Bennet in the new ‘progressive’ adaptation of the novel.

A source revealed to The Sun about Alderton’s thoughts on the Golden Globe winner, claiming: “Dolly is working on a Pride and Prejudice script for Netflix and thinks Emma would be perfect to play Elizabeth.”

“She is a big fan of Emma's work, most notably in The Crown where Emma played Princess Diana,” continued the source.

Praising Alderton on her modern approach towards the play, the insider added: “Dolly is also very progressive and forward-thinking, so thinks that having a non-binary star in the role would be a brilliant move.”

According to the outlet the video streaming network is eager to produce the series following their successful adaptation of Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson as Anne Eliott.

In another news, BBC is also working on a spin-off of Novel naming it The Other Bennet Sister, which will focus on the third Bennet sibling, Mary.