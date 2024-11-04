Victoria, David Beckham reveal subtle signs of early romance amid holiday

Body language expert shares insight into Victoria, David Beckham's relationship

Victoria and David Beckham show subtle signs of their romantic relationship while enjoying a day out on a luxury yacht.

Speaking to The Mirror, Judi James, the body language expert, looked at the photos published by the outlet.

Reflecting on “a sweet clue” about their marriage, Judi told the outlet, “The Beckhams look like they might take different roles on holiday. David seems to have flung his top off the moment he hit the deck and his satisfied grin as he sinks back onto the lounger suggests he is an instant-gratification relaxer.”

“Victoria covers up in a black t-shirt and matching cap and she arrives clutching phones and other items to suggest a holiday is a bit of an extension from work, rather than a total break,” said the expert.

Judi stated, “As they sit sunning side by side though we get one rather sweet clue about the state of their relationship. Although they've been married for years, we can see Victoria stretching her toes en point.”

“This is an elongating move that flatters the shape of the leg and gives a pose a model spin,” continued the expert.

Judi added, “So far from taking their relationship and attraction for granted, it looks as though Victoria is still keen to adopt some 'first date' style poses in what looks like a bit to emphasise her attractiveness for her husband.”

Meanwhile, the couple also indulged in same genre for books. David picked up psychological thriller, The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden and Victoria started Never Lie by the same author during lavish holiday.