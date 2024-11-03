Hugh Jackman chimes in Martha Stewart, Ryan Reynolds' 'not so funny' feud

Hugh Jackman backs Martha Stewart’s take on Ryan Reynolds’ humour

Hugh Jackman sided with Martha Stewart amid her "not so funny" drama with Ryan Reynolds.

The 56-year-old actor chimed in on the playful beef between the Deadpool star and Stewart, 83, after she commented on latter’s off-screen personality that lacks humour.

"Finally, someone says it," Jackman, who recently co-starred with Reynolds, 48, in Deadpool & Wolverine, said, weighing in on the lifestyle guru’s comments.

For the unversed, the jovial feud began when Stewart described Reynolds, who is also her neighbour, as "not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious" during her appearance on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show.

Following her remarks, the Free Guy actor took to X, formerly Twitter, to react with a light-hearted jab.

"I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She closed the gap after a mile or so," he wrote in the social media post.

The Wolverine actor's comments came shortly after Reynolds' response, seizing the opportunity to add another quip to the hot exchange.

The long-time friends Jackman and Reynolds usually engage in playful banter over social media.