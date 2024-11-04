Princess Beatrice champions inclusive AI, UK cultural diplomacy

Princess Beatrice is not a full-time working royal

Princess Beatrice recently took the stage in Abu Dhabi, calling for greater inclusivity in the rapidly evolving world of AI.



As a passionate advocate for the intersection of technology and social values, the Princess of York made a compelling appeal for everyone — from industry leaders to everyday consumers — to have a role in shaping AI’s future.

This trip follows her recent visit to Saudi Arabia, underscoring her growing role as what one Middle Eastern reporter described as a "culture ambassador" for the UK.

As vice president of Partnerships & Strategy at Afiniti, Beatrice’s work often bridges technology with human-centered values. At the ADIPEC conference, she emphasized the need for broad representation in AI development, saying, “We need to have everyone’s voice at the table…from the energy sector to AI companies, individuals, and most importantly, consumers.”

Although she is not a full-time working royal like Prince William and Princess Kate, Beatrice and her sister, Eugenie, pursue careers while actively engaging in charitable work.

Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, recently praised their efforts, highlighting Eugenie's contributions to The Anti-Slavery Collective and Beatrice’s advocacy for dyslexia and compassion in tech spaces. As Fergie said, "It’s like Beatrice and Eugenie are out there doing the work."