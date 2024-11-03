Oscar winning actor Michael Caine recalls giving advice to Tom Cruise 40 years ago

Michael Caine is a two-time Academy Award winner

Now You See Me actor Michael Caine recalled meeting young Tom Cruise 40 years ago and giving him some career advice on their first meeting.

Caine mentioned about meeting the future superstar while talking to The Sunday Times newspaper. He revealed that he met Cruise back in 1983 for an event of his film, Educating Rita.

Recalling their first meeting, the two-time Academy Award winner said: “I turned around and there was this young actor, very polite, asking questions about how not to be just a flash in the pan. That was Tom, probably around the time of Risky Business.”

He further mentioned: “I can’t remember what I said, but it obviously didn’t do him any harm! There was something special about him.”

The 91-year-old actor said that he believed that the Mission Impossible star will someday reach to a point of fame where people will go to see a film just because he is in it.

“He had a great attitude, this sense of poise. What interests me is that he is really one of the last true stars in movies. People will go to see a film just because he’s in it.

At present, Michael Caine is all set to launch his biography, Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over that will be filled with wit, insights, entertaining stories and wisdom. The memoir will come out on November 7, 2024.