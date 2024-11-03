Sarah Ferguson shares 'being cut open gave me new outlook on life'

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is embracing a renewed sense of purpose after undergoing life-saving cancer treatment.

The 65-year-old, who was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in January 2024, just a year after battling breast cancer, revealed that facing her health challenges head-on has been transformative.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared how her experience with cancer has helped her confront a lifelong binge eating addiction.

"My melanoma scars, the scars of my cancer, it took me being literally carved up to cut away the addictions of self-doubt and self-judgment that I have lived with since the age of 11," she said, describing the emotional and physical healing she’s found through her recovery process.

The Duchess now speaks openly about her newfound strength and the profound impact her health battles have had on her journey to self-acceptance, hoping her story will inspire others facing similar struggles.

"Don’t wait to be cut open in order to cut away the addiction," she advised.

"My addiction was my addiction to food. I ate to compensate for my feelings," Fergie admitted.

Reflecting on her recent health challenges, the Duchess revealed that her relationship with food shifted unexpectedly after her cancer diagnosis.

"When I got cancer, I put my life back in the middle and food back in its rightful place—not intentionally," she explained.

"It just happened because I realized I was eating instead of living."