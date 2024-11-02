Pharrell Williams faces backlash for disrespectful outfit on ‘Graham Norton Show’

Pharrell Williams promoted his lego biopic on 'The Graham Norton Show.'

Pharrell Williams was called out by fans after his appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

His wardrobe choice on Friday’s episode enraged the viewers.

The Happy hitmaker donned a blue jacket with blue jeans, completing the look with sunglasses and a baseball cap that hid his face.

Unimpressed with the star’s outfit, fans swarmed X with their criticism.

One fan came forward and wrote, "Why is he wearing sunglasses? I know he's cool but please!"

"I love Pharrell, but take your sunglasses off." another fan added.

Many fans continued to bash the singer and didn’t shy away from showing their distaste as they classified him as rude and ill-mannered.

Williams appeared on the show to promote his new biopic, Piece By Piece, which shares the story of his rise to fame in Lego form.

The 51-year-old musician was accompanied by Billy Crystal, Emily Mortimer, and Hugh Bonneville.

When Norton questioned the A-list singer about synesthesia, a condition that allows him to see melodies as colors, he confessed that he always felt mesmerised by music when he was younger and shared that he used to stare into the speaker because he saw colors.



