Ryan Reynolds reveals one 'major' bummer from Taylor Swift's concert

Taylor Swift's pal makes shocking confession about her New Orleans concert

Blake Lively's husband and an old friend of Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, is offering an inside scoop on his friendship with the songstress in a hilarious update.

The Deadpool and Wolverine actor took to his Instagram on Friday, November 1, to heap on praises for the Anti-hero hitmaker for bringing a wave of happiness in Nola.

Speaking of the town, Reynolds couldn't help but appreciate how the 34-year-old made an impact on its small businesses, bringing people together in so many ways.

The 48-year-old actor also reflected on how he has shot films in New Orleans during his successful acting career.

However, he said it was once-in-a-lifetime experience, watching Swift delivering her best performance.

Referring to the memorable moment, he said it would stay with him for the rest of his life until he turned 95.

Describing her as the 'most talented' artists of the country, Reynolds went on to add, "I don’t understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline @taylorswift generates to create an experience like this because I’m not a scientist. It’s an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon. It’s gigantic but intimate. The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know."

The carousel featured several photos from her highly-anticipated performance, including a close-up shot of the Fortress singer.

Previously, the Green Lantern actor has attended Swift's concerts with his wife, Blake Lively - and this show was no exception.