Taylor Swift gets upset as she faces disruption during live performance

Taylor Swift, who skilfully handles technical issues, encountered an unexpected challenge at the Indianapolis Eras concert night one.

The Down Bad crooner has met with a couple of technical glitches throughout her most memorable tour which swifties amusingly dubbed it as the ‘Errors Tour’.

The malfunction occurred during her Midnights segment while performing Lavender Haze when her mic pack stopped working and she was unable to hear the beat of song making her go off-key and hitting high notes for few seconds.

The 14-time Grammy winner kept her professional stance and continued to keep up with the rhythm by tapping her foot while a technical assistant came to the rescue and fixed her mic pack.

Later on within the same section of show the lights turned down and concert was paused for a brief second in between Bejewelled and Mastermind performances.

The 34-year-old apologised for the delay and blamed it on the recent rain show in Miami.

"I play a lot of rain shows and we never quite know when our equipment's going to break," Swift explained the crowd. "Could be that night, could be a few shows later."

In videos surfacing on Tiktok, swifties praised her professionalism.

One wrote, “The foot tap to keep the beat (clap emoji).”

Another penned, “she ATE with that high note.”

While one quipped, “Welcome to the Errors tour (laughing emoji).”

Previously, Swift faced technical issue at New Orleans show where her reflective silver platform which she uses for Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? Performance stopped working.

Moreover, It is important to mention that Indianapolis is the last stop of Eras Tour in US before Swift will head to Canada to wrap up her best-selling concert tour in music history.