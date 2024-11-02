Inside Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's mutual decision to split

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's three-year relationship has come to an end, but the breakup is surprisingly free of drama.



According to a source, the couple has "been in touch" since calling off their engagement, with "no bad blood" between them.

The split was reportedly a mutual decision, with the pair growing apart and realizing they're better off as friends.

"There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë... They handled the breakup very maturely," the source reveals.

Zoë's father, Lenny Kravitz, has "no hard feelings" towards Tatum, understanding that "these things happen" and wanting both parties to be happy.

The two had grown close over the years, with Tatum feeling a "strong bond" with Lenny.

Since the split, Zoë has been in good spirits, busy filming Caught Stealing with Austin Butler in NYC. The literary adaptation explores the criminal underworld in 1990s New York.

A second source notes that Zoë, who "danced all night" at a private Halloween party, has a lot on her mind. Her friendship with Austin Butler's girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, remains unaffected.

Tatum and Zoë's relationship began in 2021 after meeting on her directorial debut, Blink Twice. They announced their engagement in 2023, but ultimately decided to part ways.