Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate Halloween with sons in Los Angeles

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, have recently made a rare appearance with sons in Los Angeles.

On October 31, the Stay hitmaker was pictured holding onto one of her children after spooky celebrations in the City of Angeles.

For the outing, Rihanna was seen wearing a princess Halloween costume.

She donned a long satin dress and paired it with kitten heels as she left the Balloon Museum.

On the other side, Rocky was carrying their other son who was swaddled in a red rose-print blanket.

For the unversed, Rihanna and Rocky have been romantically involved since 2020. The couple shares two sons RZA, two and Riot, one.

The singer stepped out with her partner after his gun trial, previously scheduled for November 2024, and now rescheduled for 2025.

According to the Daily Mail, on October 22, Los Angeles judge Mark Arnold had invited the Fenty Beauty owner to visit the criminal court to support her beau's upcoming proceedings.

During the last case hearing, the Superior Judge told Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, that Rihanna could attend the proceedings if she wanted.

The Justice remarked, "If she wants to come she can come."

However, the globally recognised musician has not disclosed her desire to support her boyfriend in the next proceedings.

Reportedly, Rocky faces allegations of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, A$AP Relli during a heated argument in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that Rocky’s case has been delayed due to his participation in a benefit concert at Rolling Loud, Thailand in late November.

The next date for trial has not been disclosed yet.