Justin Bieber gives sneak peek at baby Jack’s first Halloween celebration

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber offer highlight from their first Halloween bash with baby Jack

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber fully embraced the magic of their first Halloween as parents.

On November 1, the 30-year-old pop sensation treated fans with the highlights of the family’s celebration on Instagram, showcasing their festive spirit in Halloween costumes.

In the playful snapshots, the Baby hitmaker dressed up as Ron, while Hailey, 27, played Kim Possible from the iconic Disney Channel show, Kim Possible

Baby Jack Blues Bieber, nestled in his dad's arms, looked adorable as Rufus, Ron’s pet naked mole rat, wore a pink onesie.

The couple coordinated their outfits in black T-shirts and cargo pants, accessorising with utility belts to channel their respective characters.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Jack’s first Halloween, flooding the comments with hearts and love emojis to express their love for the little one.

This post marked Jack’s second appearance on social media within a week. In late October, the Rhode mogul shared a sweet photo of him in a baby carrier, showing off his tiny feet.

Dressed in a magenta onesie with an "I Voted" sticker on one foot, Hailey captioned the adorable image, "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote [silly ghost emoji]."