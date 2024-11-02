Katy Perry’s celebrated 40th birthday celebration with Orient Express-themed party

Katy Perry celebrates 40th birthday in vintage style

Katy Perry took a trip around Europe as she turned 40.

The pop star celebrated her Oct. 25 birthday in true style with an Orient Express-themed party, which was reportedly held across Europe.

The exclusive event, which as per People, took place last weekend, brought together close friends and family to honour the singer’s special day.

The Orient Express, a famed luxury train that ran through Europe for over 80 years, was the main inspiration for the celebration, reviving the glamour and intrigue of its history.

Friend and celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek shared glimpses of the party on Instagram on Oct. 29, showing period-inspired costumes, vintage train cars, and mystery-themed games, all adding to the classic experience.

“We Orient Expressed our LOVE for the one and only @katyperry to celebrate her 40th trip around the Sun. If anyone knows how to throw a Party it’s KP. #whataTRIP,” he wrote in the caption.

The post, a carousel, also included a clip of seemingly a pal dedicating a toast to Perry, with fiancé Orlando Bloom beaming in the background.