Queen Camilla joins Prince William in major new documentary partnership

Queen Camilla is set to make an impactful statement in her upcoming documentary, The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which will shine a light on her dedicated efforts to combat domestic and sexual violence.

The 90-minute film, airing on November 11, 2024, follows closely behind Prince William’s two-part documentary focused on his mission to end homelessness, showcasing the royal family’s commitment to important social issues.

This documentary will highlight a year’s worth of engagements, featuring Camilla’s meetings with survivors of domestic abuse.

In a newly released preview, the Queen expresses her determination, stating, "I want to do something about this."

The teaser captures her reflections, opening with, "I don’t know where you’d like me to begin," as it weaves together poignant moments from various encounters throughout the year.

One particularly harrowing scene features a survivor recalling a traumatic experience, sharing, "He pointed the gun at my chest and told me he loved me and pulled the trigger."

The Queen has been a dedicated advocate for domestic abuse awareness for over a decade, tirelessly working with various organizations to break the stigma surrounding the issue and support survivors.

In the UK, one in five adults is affected by domestic abuse, including a staggering quarter of women.

Her pioneering efforts have included meeting with survivors, visiting Sexual Assault Referral Centres, and launching initiatives like the wash bag scheme to provide essential items for those in need.

Directed by Angela Byrne and Kerene Barefield, the film is expected to be a powerful testament to the devastating impact of domestic abuse in the UK.