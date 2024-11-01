Selena Gomez revisits Halloween memories with sweet flashback

Selena Gomez takes trip down memory lane with sweet throwback photo

Selena Gomez is taking a trip down the memory lane as she shares a memorable Halloween memory with her followers.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who previously hooked up audience with her stunning ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Halloween costume, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 31, to share another one of her character inspired look from the past.

In a photo originally posted by Rare Beauty, a young Selena Gomez donned a black Spider-Woman costume, with her hair slicked back in a large bun.

Striking a classic Spider-Man pose, Gomez impersonated the character as she spread her hands wide.

Meanwhile, the caption of the post read, “Vibes for tonight

“@selenagomez throwback for spooky szn”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the Love On hitmaker's adorable look as they rushed to the comments section to add heartwarming messages for her.

One fan commented, “ SHE IS THE CUTEST EVER”

Another fan chimed in, adding, “Omggggeee tell me why me and Selena had the SAME Halloween witch costume when I was younger”

A third enthused alongside a red heart emoji , “Selena slaying Mavis Dracula since 1992"