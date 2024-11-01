Courteney Cox reveals major reason to get in touch with Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox makes 'multiple attempts' to make contact with Matthew Perry: Source

Courteney Cox wants to get in touch with her late costar Matthew Perry after his death in 2023.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com, “Courteney has gathered a bunch of friends over multiple times and has organized Ouija board evenings to get in touch with Matthew.”

Dishing out the reason, the source told the outlet, “Courteney believes there are still many unanswered questions about his life and death, and she wants to get to the bottom of it.”

An insider further said that the Friends actress had made “multiple attempts” to make contact with Matthew but failed.

“So far Courteney hasn’t managed to contact Matthew, she plans to continue the seances until she does,” added the source.

The Scream actress had previously taken part in a séance with song writing legend Carole King.

Courteney recalled she once moved into a house in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles which she believed was haunted.

“So, Carole King came over to my house, and she said that there had been a divorce that was really ugly and there was a ghost in the house,” revealed the actress during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in March 2022.

Earlier this week, Courteney were among few stars who marked one-year anniversary of his death on October 28.

The Bedtime Stories actress posted a throwback photo of herself with the late actor On Instagram as she wrote, “Missing you today and always.”

After his death last year at his LA mansion, the investigation indicated that the late actor died due to “acute effects of ketamine”, which is used an anesthetic and a treatment for depression, anxiety and pain.