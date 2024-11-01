Kim Kardashian stuns onlookers with ‘coolest’ Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian reveals surprising look for Halloween

Kim Kardashian blown away fans by her 180-degree transformation for Halloween this year.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star launched her Halloween look on Instagram this Thursday, October 31st.

“Albino Alligator by @thealexisstone,” the 44-year-old socialite wrote in the caption, crediting the artist Alex Stone for her look.

For her reptilian ensemble, the reality TV star wore prosthetics on her head and chest that were covered in scales.

Stone used body paint on Kim to get the alligator’s colour and added green eye-contacts to elevate the Halloween vibe.

The mom of four’s hands also appeared to be decorated with scales and artificial claws.

Fans expressed their surprise and admiration for the beauty mogul’s costume.

“Oh my gosh Kim is iconic this the best costume of Halloween,” one wrote, while another gushed, “Kimberly u just shut down Halloween ‼️‼️”

Another chimed in, “Coolest costume award.”

However, there were others who mocked Kim, with one person writing, “This is her actual form.”

Another wrote, “The reptilian took off her costume for Halloween. How clever!”

Kim’s sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner also took their costumes for the spooky season very seriously.

Kylie, 27, posted several looks including costumes channelling Jane Fonda in Barbarella.

Meanwhile, Kendall and her bestie Hailey Bieber recreated Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s looks from The Simple Life.