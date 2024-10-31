Selena Gomez’s strong response to Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico comment

Selena Gomez addresses Tony Hinchcliffe's controversial Puerto Rico joke

Selena Gomez has recently shared her strong reaction to Tony Hinchcliffe's controversial joke about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump’s rally.

In a new interview with Variety, the Only Murders in the Building star addressed comedian’s joke about comparing Puerto Rico to “a floating island of garbage”.

“I strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently,” said the 32-year-old.

Selena, who has family of Mexican descent, added, “I definitely want to stand by my people.”

On October 28, the Emilia Perez actress also posted a video of herself casting her vote before heading for the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in Los Angeles.

Selena believed, “People can sometimes forget that the one vote can change everything.”

This marked her second time voting in a presidential election as the songstress believed that in 2020 her vote didn't matter.

While speaking to Vogue at the time, Selena explained, “I’m not ashamed to say this but I kind of—this was my first time.”

She continued, “And I’m going to say that, because I've never felt — and this is so true, and I'm now admitting it to people — like my vote counts.”

“Every vote counts. Some people get in their head, and they're like, "Oh, well what does it matter?’” she added.

Besides Selena, other A-list celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin were among a number of stars who showed their support to Kamala Harris after Tony spoke out during Donald’s Madison Square Garden rally on October 27.