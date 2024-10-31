Kelly Rizzo embraces new love while honouring late husband's legacy

Kelly Rizzo recently sat down with People magazine at the Scleroderma Research Foundation's Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine event, where she candidly shared her experience of navigating new love with Breckin Meyer, all while keeping the memory of her late husband, Bob Saget, close to her heart.



At 45, Rizzo feels empowered and content. "I am in a very wonderful place because I'm 45," she said.

"I don't want kids. I've been married before, so I'm not in any rush to get married because why?"

Although open to the idea, she emphasized, "I'm not in a rush to do it. So I'm just enjoying life right now and just enjoying my time with him. And whatever happens one day happens."



Meyer has been incredibly supportive, particularly in honoring Saget's legacy. "He is very comfortable and confident," Rizzo noted.

"I said, 'I never want to ask you to do anything that you would be uncomfortable with.' And he's like, 'Trust me, if it's a problem, I will let you know.'"

Rizzo expressed gratitude for finding someone who understands the significance of Saget in her life. "It does take a very confident, strong person to show up here," she said, referring to the event.

"But he loved Bob too. And he loves all these people... So it's a very comfortable environment for him."

The couple went public in February 2024 at Steven Tyler's annual Grammy Awards viewing party.

Rizzo recently shared with E! News that moving on after Saget's passing was challenging, but she believes Meyer is someone Saget would approve of.

"He's like, 'Alright, I'm not thrilled about any of this, but it's got to be somebody, let it be Breckin,'" she joked.