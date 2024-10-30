Rihanna gets cute aggression during 'Recess Therapy' with 7-year-old Miles

The duo also made an important pact, sealing it off with a pinky promise

Rihanna tried her best to hold back her cute aggression while chatting with 7-year-old Miles for Recess Therapy, a feel-good YouTube series that often pairs kids with major stars.

In the October 29 episode, the Grammy-winning pop star sat down with Miles, a confident young interviewer with a profound outlook on life who’s previously chatted with celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa.

“I actually am a fan of yours, Miles,” the mom of two admitted, adding that she even watched several of his videos. To that, Miles coolly responds, “I know.”

That wasn’t the only time Miles showed off his quick wit. When Rihanna asked Miles how he knows about what she does for a living, Miles responded with a smirk, “I OBVIOUSLY listen to your songs.”

The two covered everything from favourite songs to confidence, making friends, and love. They also pinky-promised to try their best not to lie.

When asked about his top Rihanna track, Miles quickly named Diamonds, which is what pushed Rihanna over the edge as she exclaimed how cute Miles was. She, in turn, revealed her favourite song to sing is Love on the Brain, a standout track from her 2016 album Anti.