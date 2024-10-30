Meghan Markle's onscreen lover shares unseen photo of Duchess

Meghan Markle's former co-star Patrick J. Adams has left fans in awe by sharing the Duchess of Sussex's unseen photo from her acting days.

The awe-inspiring picture seemingly showed the former Suits star behind the scenes on set. The two starred on the first seven seasons of the hit legal drama together from 2011 to 2018.

Adams previously said that Meghan sent "a lovely text message" when Sidebar: A Suits Rewatch Podcast was announced

The 43-year-old posted series of pictures to Instagram, including a previously unseen shot of Meghan, seemingly taken on the set of Suits before she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan entertained fans with her acting skills with her iconic Rachel Zane role in the the hit drama, which smashed streaming records when it debuted on Netflix in June 2023.

In the meaningful photo, Meghan is seen wearing a dark v-neck top with a wishbone charm necklace, smoky eye makeup, with her hair loose as she looked downwards.

A camera crew and equipment in the background hinted that the snap was captured behind the scenes of Suits.

"Well @iamsarahgrafferty and I have petitioned to have Tuesday officially renamed Sidebar day. Turns out it’s complicated and there’s a little paperwork but I’ll keep the faith," Adams wrote below the photos, tagging Suits costar Sarah Rafferty and referring to their podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast.

"Until then enjoy our newest @suitssidebar episode Dirty Little Secrets where we talk college pizza, clear up some misunderstanding about my towering height and tackle the mystery of why Jessica has no assistant. And I may or may not do a spot on William Wallace impression," Adams wrote, tagging SiriusXM Podcasts and SiriusXM.

The actor's carousel opened with a shot of him standing beside Suits costar Gabriel Macht and rolled to show images including Adams both with a camera and popping out from behind the door of what appeared to be an on-set trailer.

Adams shared the shots on the same day that he and Rafferty dropped a new episode of their Suits rewatch podcast, which debuted in late September.