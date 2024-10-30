Britney Spears shares private insights from past relationship

Britney Spears' book 'The Woman in Me' creates record by selling over 3 million copies

Pop singer Britney Spears reminisced her past relationship while highlighting secret details with one of her former partners.

The Womanizer vocalist posted a video of herself dancing while slaying a black lingerie on Instagram, revealing private insights of her love life.

“I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought,” Britney stated.

“Not one time did I sleep in [the] bed with him!!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside,” she added without exposing ex’s name.

Moreover, the 42-year-old also opened up about other reasons for not sharing bed with ex.

She went on saying, “I like the sound of the fountain outside, I wanted to whisper the secrets of the universe.”

On the contrary, the Princess of Pop only preferred sleeping indoors due to the climate on the islands.

“I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot !!!” she wrote, before adding “But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight.”

For the unversed, Britney Spears was linked to her former housekeeper-turned-boyfriend.

The rumours came after Britney and Paul were spotted enjoying dinner in Malibu, during the month of July.