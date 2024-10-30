Ariana Grande steals show with sweet gesture for 'Wicked' co-star

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in 'Wicked' as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively

Ariana Grande lent a helping hand to her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

According to People, on Tuesday, October 29, the two actresses hit the red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City for WSJ Magazine’s 2024 Innovators Awards.

In a sweet moment captured by the outlet, Grande, 31, was shown fixing Erivo’s dress before the two posed for the camera while beaming from ear to ear.

Grande, who played Glinda in Jon M. Chu's epic musical fantasy, donned a white floral embroidered gown from Vivienne Westwood for the event.

Meanwhile, Erivo, who played Elphaba in Wicked, attended the event in a chic grey and green look from the Erdem Spring 2025 Ready to Wear Collection.

Recently, the two actresses have been dressing in Wicked style, as their upcoming film adaptation release is on the horizon.

At the recent Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, Grande mirrored Glinda fashion in a custom Balmain 1963 couture gown.

Grande also stepped out in a coordinated look with Erivo at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony. The pair graced the red carpet near the Eiffel Tower hand-in-hand in looks inspired by their film.