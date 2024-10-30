Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy spa date after singer returns to social media

Justin Bieber and his life partner, Hailey Bieber, were recently spotted for a relaxing date night in California.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was photographed exiting a luxury spa salon in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

For the outing, Justin was seen wearing a black- zip-down hoodie, which he paired with matching shorts. He completed his look by wearing spectacles.

Meanwhile, Hailey donned a brown leather jacket paired with contrasting pants and elevated her outfit with a sleek white handbag.

This appearance of the two came after the Baby singer shared rare insights about his relationship with his wife on social media.

On October 25, Justin took to Instagram stories and dropped a heart-warming carousel of photos from their date night.

In the photos, the Never Say Never hitmaker was seen sharing PDA-filled moments with a 27-year-old businesswoman.

Justin could be seen leaning in for a kiss in one photo alongside Hailey, who sported a leather jacket.

It is important to mention that Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018.

The couple welcomed their firstborn child Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.