Prince Harry turns deaf ear to Kate Middleton’s emotional plea

Prince Harry has seemingly prioritised his relationship with Meghan Markle over Princess Kate’s emotional plea for reconciliation.

For the unversed, a few days ago Closer Magazine reported that Catherine has urged the Duke of Sussex to sincerely apologise to the royal family before "it's too late."

The source shared that the mother-of-three, who once shared a close bond with her now-estranged brother-in-law, still sees Harry as his "little brother" despite all bombshell revelations about the Firm.

The Princess of Wales believed that Harry's "public apology" might melt the hearts of his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

However, a new report in Heat magazine hinted that the Duke turned a deaf ear to Kate's emotional appeal to save his marriage.

Notably, Harry and Meghan have made negative headlines due to their alleged marital woes following their decision to separate professional lives.

In order to put on a united front in the eyes of people, Harry decided to spend the coming holidays with his wife and children in Montecito.

The source shared, "This issue is bound to dominate their Thanksgiving discussions, and for Meghan, that’s unacceptable. To her, the holiday should be about celebrating American traditions, not pining for the life they left behind or briefly reuniting like passing ships."