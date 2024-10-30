Brian Austin Green shares when marriage to ex Megan Fox went downhill

Brian Austin Green on split from ex Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green got candid about when, he thinks, his marriage to ex Megan Fox started to go down the drain.

After the Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling recently shared a moment with Jennifer’s Body actress Megan Fox, where Fox noted being irritated by Brian Austin Green's chewing habits, Green himself acknowledged that it had been one of many signs they were drifting apart.

“I honestly think the chewing thing, she’d gotten to the point where things weren’t great, so I think everything was annoying her,” Brian, said on the Oct. 29 episode of the misSPELLING podcast.

“You kind of get to the point where you’re like, ‘God, just the way you’re shuffling your feet right now. The way you’re putting that toast in the toaster’s just driving me crazy.’ It’s all that stupid little stuff.”

But the 51-year-old actor, who is father to sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with Megan, also shared that he believes how these same things can also bring partners closer.

“That to me is when you either have to make the choice to say, ‘OK, we’re going to go into therapy, and we’re gonna try to find our connection and we’re gonna try to find what’s going on now, or these things are going to sink us,’” he explained.

“They’re going to be the death of us. Because they just build up and build up and get worse and worse.”

Brian and Megan separated in 2020 after nine years of marriage, and settled their divorce in early 2022.