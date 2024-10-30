Taylor Swift fans celebrate Travis Kelce’s win: ‘our guy on the chiefs’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in Summer 2023

Travis Kelce celebrated his first touchdown of the year after Taylor Swift manifested it in the Eras Tour show, as believed by Swifties.

Following the milestone on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took to Instagram, sharing a carousel post on Tuesday, October 28th.

Kelce’s post featured snaps from the game held in Las Vegas and he captioned it,"Vegas baby!! Vegas!!"

The NFL star has a special place for Vegas in his heart where the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in February.

At the time, during his celebratory speech after his team scored victory against the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce excitedly declared, "Viva Las Vegas!" into the microphone as his ladylove Taylor Swift smiled proudly in the audience.

Swifties expressed their love for the athlete in the comments, with one writing, “We all understand you Tay Tay.”

And, “King of my Swiftie heart is the ultimate tight end.”

The TV personality Barbara Corcoran also made a Swiftie reference as she quote the 14-time-Grammy winner’s Cruel Summer, writing, “Devils roll the dice.”

Another fan referenced to Swift’s Karma lyric change, “that's our guy on the chiefs.”

This comes after the Anti-Hero hitmaker changed the lyrics of Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” and made a touchdown symbol with her hands at the New Orleans show.

Fans were convinced that the popstar manifested beau’s touchdown ahead of the game.

With the recent win, Kelce’s team remains undefeated in this season.