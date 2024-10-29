Britney Spears marks new milestone with memoir ‘The Woman in Me’

Britney Spears celebrates the first anniversary of her book

Britney Spears celebrated the first anniversary of her literary career milestone with heartfelt note.

The legendary popstar marked the occasion on Monday, October 28th, by sharing a message on X, formerly Twitter.

The Woman in Me writer thanked her readers, writing, "Wow wow wow ... thank you all for your support over the past year !!! It means the world to me !!!”

The 42-year-old singer’s first-ever book documents her journey from a child star to pop icon.

It includes the peak of her career, the awards, the hit albums and also the blows she has dealt with in the past.

She also recorded her experience working with different people in the industry in the book.

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me,” Spears told People Magazine in a October 2022 interview. “No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.”

The Toxic songstress also shared that through the memoir, she hoped to encourage people to “speak up. Be loud. Know your worth. Inspire people and most of all, just be kind.”

Ahead of its release, according to a press release from Gallery Books, the Oops!…I Did It Again singer’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

It also showed "her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

This comes after Spears shared a video on Instagram on October 20th, wearing a wedding dress and told her fans that she had "married myself."

"The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!" the Lucky star wrote in the caption.